Ambati Rayudu’s Retirement Timing As Prefect As He Is With The Bat

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw retirement, but not the one they and the fans have been apprehending for a while. The news of Ambati Rayudu retiring from Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket was met with some sadness and a lot of accolades but it still wasn’t the cataclysmic disaster that the thought of the captain quitting has become. Nevertheless, in Rayudu, CSK will see the end of the tenure of one of their veterans who has played a significant role in their success. Not just CSK, Rayudu has played some part for India as well, not to mention his seven years with Mumbai Indians. But CSK is where home was.

With the IPL 2023 final being deferred to the reserve day today – though the rain threat persists – one assumes it came as a sign to Hyderabad’s Rayudu. Even as the rain kept the players indoors on Sunday evening, he penned down his farewell tweet. It was time.

Rayudu has been around for quite a while. In fact, with MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, he represents the last lot of players who are still in business past their prime as India players. He represented India from 2013 till 2019 when his being left out of the World Cup squad led to his retirement from India duty.

That said, Ambati Rayudu isn’t one to leave quietly. A very sarcastic tweet about “3D glasses” after being ignored in 2019 was a dig at the selectors’ choice of “three-dimensional” Vijay Shankar ahead of Rayudu.

Even on the field, the 37-year-old was never the calm, collected paragon of patience that CSK would like to believe they are.

He has had scraps in domestic cricket, both with players and umpires, and in IPL cricket, marked by spats with rival Harshal Patel (2012) and with MI teammate Harbhajan Singh in 2016.

Even outside cricket, Rayudu was once videoed getting into a fracas on the street.

Even on his best day, he wasn’t one to die wondering. Every bouncer, LBW decision or many other things always brought some sort of objection or indignation from him and that was quite a constant.

But all that aside, his credentials as a batter were quite something. With 204 matches (if he plays this final) under his belt, Rayudu so far has 4329 IPL runs for two franchises, with some truly sensational knocks.

Rayudu’s retirement could well also be a signal that things may soon change in the CSK hierarchy. Given that many new and rejuvenated batters have queued up for CSK, the place for senior players like Rayudu may be up for grabs. Also, all emotions notwithstanding, even MS Dhoni’s tenure as a player is limited and who know what the change of guard at the top brings.

So, Rayudu, once again, has shown perfect timing, as he did as a batter. Age bring wisdom and he was wise in signing off while ahead. What better way for a cricketer to walk out on such a remarkable career.

