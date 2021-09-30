AMD vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Amdocs CC vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AMD vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 27 and 28 of the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Amdocs CC will take on Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus AMD vs BCP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 30. Amdocs CC have lost all four of their matches so far and sit at the bottom of the table with no points to their name. They faced defeat in their last two games against the Nicosia Tigers before coming into this contest. On the other hand, Black Caps have had a decent run so far in the tournament. They have eight points with four wins and as many losses, placed on the fourth spot in the table. Black Caps have managed a solitary win and a loss from their last two games.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Amdocs CC and Black Caps will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – September 30 and 26.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

AMD vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Preetaj Deol

Batsmen – Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Vinod Sawant

All-rounders – Vimal Khanduri (VC), Waqas Akhtar (C), Hitesh Thadani

Bowlers – Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Pankaj Parvesh

AMD vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (C/wk), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Giridhar Singh, Vinod Sawant, Akash Verma I, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (wk), Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Waqas Akhtar, Resham Singh N, Rajwinder Singh Brar (C), Qasim Anwar, Gurwinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq I, Ram Haritwal.

AMD vs BCP Squads

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (C/wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Arjun Pasoriya, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma, Abhay Singh, Santosh Manda, Gaurav Gupta.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (wk), Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Gagandeep Singh, Nithesh Sharma, Hardeep Saini.

