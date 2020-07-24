Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

AMD vs CYM ECS T10 – Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST Friday July 24:

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Amdocs and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Gursewak Singh (captain), Vimal Khanduri (vice-captain), Ashish Srivastava, Ravi Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Santosh Manda, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqar Ali, Kamal Raiz, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun

AMD vs CYM SQUADS

Amdocs: Chaitas Shah, Avanish Rane, Rahul Shukla, Vijaya Naravula, Aniket Malpure, Aritra Chakraborty, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Gaurav Sangwan, Neelesh Makarande, Sanjeev Kumar, Lahu Deshmukh, Shailendra Chauhan, Preetaj Doel, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Saurabh Panghal

Cyprus Moufflons: Muhammad Hussain, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurdeep Sharma,Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Chamal Sadun, Muneeb Mughal, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Zeeshan Sarwar, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murali Alanki, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMD Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Amdocs Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.