AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AMD vs CYM at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 45 and 46 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Amdocs CC will take on Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 Cyprus AMD vs CYM match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 10. Amdocs CC played 12 matches in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus where they were able to win two matches, whereas Cyprus Moufflons also played twelve matches in this season where they won ten matches. Both the teams have played two matches against each other in this season, Cyprus Moufflons won both of those matches against Amdocs CC. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, AMD vs CYM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AMD vs CYM Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints National T20 Cup Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain - Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium 8 PM IST October 10 Sunday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 10 and 11. Also Read - CYM vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Black Caps, October 10

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- India vs Australia, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's T20I at Carrara Oval 1:40 PM IST October 9 Saturday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

AMD vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Preetaj Deol, Scott Austin

Batters – Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Srikanth Komiripalepu

All-rounders – Vimal Khanduri (C), Gursewak Singh-I (VC), Minhas Khan

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai

AMD vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Gaurav Sagwan, Vinod Sawant, Rahul Shukla (Captain), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani.

Cyprus Moufflons: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin (wk), Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (Captain), Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin.

AMD vs CYM Squads

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (C), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma, Abhay Singh, Soumya Sharma, Gaurav Singh.

Cyprus Moufflons: Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abul Khayer, Mahamudul Sajib, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Sahidur Chowdhury, Noori Chowdhury (C/wk), Abdus Shukur, Faruk Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Sakir Ahmed.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMD Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.