AMD vs LIG Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators at 7:30 PM IST July 21: On the opening day of the league, five matches were played. Punjab Lions played maximum number of matches – three in all and won all comprehensively. Amdocs played two and lost both and so did Limassol Gladiators. Cyprus Moufflons won both their matches while Nicosia Tigers lost their sole match of the day.

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Amdocs and Limassol Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs LIG My Dream11 Team

Noman Zeb (captain), Ashish Srivastava (vice-captain), Asifur Rehman, Vimal Khanduri, Bilal Ahmad, Vilok Sharma, Gaurav Sagwan, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid, Swaroop Pattanaik, Venkat Reddy Kayathi

AMD vs LIG SQUADS

Amdocs: Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Avinash Rane, Shailendra Chauhan, Sanjeev Kumar, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Lahu Deshmukh, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Neelesh Makarande, Vijaya Naravula, Aritra Chakraborty, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava, Sumeet Advani, Aniket Malpure, Preetaj Deol, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Chaitas Shah

Limassol Gladiators: Babar Ayub, Jagtar Singh, Honey Gori, Fawad Ali, Zulqarnain Rehan, Sheryar Orakzai, Venkat Reddy Kayathi, Murtaza Khan, Srikanth Gattupally, Noman Zeb, Bilal Ahmad, Shahid Ali, Anwar Jahid, Sadiq Khan, Malik Bilal, Syed Nasir, Asraf Ud-din, Asifur Rehman, Naresh Kumar, Hamid Bilal, Shahzeb Shah, Muhammad Ashraf, Pradeep Gangappa, Rakibul Hasan

