New Delhi: AMD vs NCT, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain For Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers, Today’s Probable XIs at Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST October 17 and October 18. Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AMD vs NCT, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers, Online Cricket Tips Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, October 16

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus match toss between Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers will take place at 09:00 PM and 11:30 PM IST Also Read - CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 55 And 56: Captain, Vice-Captain- Cyprus Eagles vs Black Caps, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 15 Friday

Time: 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST Also Read - CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 9 And 10: Captain, Vice-Captain- Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers CC, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 14 Thursday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chaitas Shah

Batters – Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Girdhar Singh

All-rounders – Iftekar Jaman (C), Vimal Khanduri (VC), Hitesh Thadani, Rashidul Hassan

Bowlers – Pankaj Parvesh, Tomal Aminul, Faysal Mia

AMD vs NCT Probable Playing XI

Amdocs CC: Vinayak Chincholkar, Preetaj Deol(wk), Gaurav Gupta, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Arjun Pasoriya, Vinod Sawant, Rahul Shukla©, Hitesh Thadani

Nicosia Tigers: Abid Ali(wk), Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia©, Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain

AMD vs NCT Squads

Amdocs CC: Vinayak Chincholkar, Preetaj Deol(wk), Gaurav Gupta, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Arjun Pasoriya, Vinod Sawant, Rahul Shukla©, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma, Sonya Sharma, Chatias Shah

Nicosia Tigers: Abid Ali(wk), Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia©, Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Khan, Neeraj Tiwari

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMD Dream11 Team/ NCT Dream11 Team/ Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus/ Online Cricket Tips and more.