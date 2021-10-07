AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Amdocs CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AMD vs NFCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 39 and 40 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Amdocs CC will take on Nicosia XI Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus AMD vs NFCC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 7. Amdocs CC have had a difficult season so far, having won only one of their 10 games and are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Nicosia XI Fighters CC have struggled as well in this tournament, losing eight of their 10 matches. They won their last encounter by six wickets against Cyprus Eagles and will aim to repeat the same in this match. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, AMD vs NFCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AMD vs NFCC Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Amdocs CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 7 and 8.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

AMD vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Preetaj Deol

Batters – Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol

All-rounders – Vimal Khanduri (C), Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah

Bowlers – Saikat Al Amin, Prince Rai, Naeem Khan-I (VC), Pankaj Parvesh

AMD vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (C/WK), Chaitas Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Girdhar Singh, Akash Verma, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Noori Chowdhury (C/WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed.

AMD vs NFCC Squads

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (C), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma, Abhay Singh, Soumya Sharma, Gaurav Singh.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abul Khayer, Mahamudul Sajib, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Sahidur Chowdhury, Noori Chowdhury (C/wk), Abdus Shukur, Faruk Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Sakir Ahmed.

