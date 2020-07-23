AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

We are through with two days of action-packed contests of ECS Cyprus T10 League. So far 10 matches have been played. On the second day, Nicosia Tigers played three matches – lost two and won one of them. Admocs played two matches and won both while Limassol won one and lost one. Punjab won the only match they played on Tuesday while Moufflons won one and lost one.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Amdocs and Punjab Lions will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Gurapartap Singh (vice-captain), Vimal Khanduri, Amardeep Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Kulwinder Singh

AMD vs PNL SQUADS

Amdocs: Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda, Indrakiranreddy Kancharia, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Avinash Rane, Neelesh Makarande, Shailendra Chauhan, Vijaya Naravula, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Lahu Deshmukh, Aniket Malpure

Punjab Lions: Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Prasad Suranga, Zeeshan Mehmood, Harpreet Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Kunal Saini, Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Tarandit Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Sunil Sharma, Gurapratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Satnam Singh, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Faisal Sarwar, Amith Kumar

