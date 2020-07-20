AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

AMD vs PNL Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Amdocs CC vs Punjab Lions CC at 11:30 AM IST July 20: Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. Also Read - MSF vs TUH Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MSC Frankfurt vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in Frankfurt at 9:30 PM IST Sunday July 19

” Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said. Also Read - SS vs VAN Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Football Match Predicted XIs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 8 AM IST

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Also Read - MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Chelsea Football Match at Wembley Stadium 10:30 PM IST July 19

Toss: The toss between Amdocs CC and Punjab Lions CC will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Swaroop Pattanaik (captain), Gurupartap Singh (vice-captain), Tejwinder Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani. Arjun Pasoriya, Santosh Manda, Satnam Singh, Harwinder Singh, Aritra Chakraborty

AMD vs PNL SQUADS

Amdocs CC: Shravan Kumar, Chaitas Shah, Hitesh Thadani, Aritra Chakraborty, Avinash Rane, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Saurabh Panghal, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Giridhar Singh, Swaroop Pattanaik, Shailendra Chauhan, Arjun Pasoriya

Punjab Lions CC: Prasad Suranga, Harwinder Singh, Sunil Sharma, Tejwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Sathis Kumar, Vikram Verma, Zeeshan Mehamood, Sukhjeeth Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Kulwinder Singh

