AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Amdocs CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AMD vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 33 and 34 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Amdocs CC will take on Sri Lankan Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 Cyprus AMD vs SLL match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 3. Amdocs CC is currently placed at the bottom of the day points table of this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus whereas Sri Lankan Lions is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Amdocs played six matches in this season of the ECS T10 Cyprus where they were unable to win a single match. On the other hand, Sri Lankan Lions played ten matches in this season out of which they had won six games. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, AMD vs SLL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AMD vs SLL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Amdocs CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - SOP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints National T20 Cup Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain - Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 at Rawalpindi Stadium 8 PM IST October 3 Sunday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Amdocs CC and Sri Lankan Lions will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 3 and 4. Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Probable XIs, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Assam T20 Semifinal 1: Captain, Vice-Captain - Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at Judges Field 9 AM IST October 3 Sunday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

AMD vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sachithra Tharanga

Batters – BLCS Kumara, Vinod Sawant, Roshan Siriwardana

All-rounders – Chamal Sadun (C), Vimal Khanduri (VC), Hitesh Thadani, Buddika Mahesh

Bowlers – Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Prince Rai

AMD vs SLL Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Rahul Shukla (C), Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma.

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga.

AMD vs SLL Squads

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (C), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma, Abhay Singh, Soumya Sharma, Gaurav Singh.

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga, Kelum Sanjaya, Suresh Gedara, Kasun Shanaka.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMD Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.