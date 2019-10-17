American boxer Patrick Day died after succumbing to a brain injury sustained during a fight last Saturday. He was 27.

Day was knocked out during the 10th round by Charles Conwell, following which he slipped into coma for four days. The doctors at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed an emergency brain surgery on Day but were unable to save him.

Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL,” promoter DiBella said in a statement on his website.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.

“On behalf of Patrick’s family, team and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expression of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.”

Two days after the fight, Conwell posted a heartfelt message to Day on social media.

“I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them,” Conwell wrote. “I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you.”

Day was knocked out three times earlier in the bout, but after taking a flurry of punches by Conwell, the junior middleweight boxer went down on the mat and laid motionless. Considered a highly-decorated athlete, Day had won two national titles before turning pro in 2013. He captured the WBC Continental Americas Championship in 2017 and the IBF Intercontinental Championship two year later.

Please PRAY for Patrick Day !!

He got knocked out in his fight against Charles Cornwall and is still unconscious from that KO. He was taken to the ICU and was having seizures#UFCTampa #Boxing pic.twitter.com/3zMxfB6fgb — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) October 13, 2019

“It becomes very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this,” DiBella said. “This is not a time where edicts or pronouncements are appropriate, or the answers are readily available. It is, however, a time for a call to action.

“While we don’t have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate.

“This is a way we can honour the legacy of Pat Day. Many people live much longer than Patrick’s 27 years, wondering if they made a difference or positively affected their world. This was not the case for Patrick Day when he left us.

“Rest in peace and power, Pat, with the angels.”