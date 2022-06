London: American tennis player Sebastian Korda has pulled out of Wimbledon, scheduled to commence on June 27, as he is dealing with “terrible shin splints” and “beaten up feet”.Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Players Surprised With Serena Williams Decision To Return To Court After 12 Months

The 21-year-old world No. 46 had made his Wimbledon debut last year and announced his withdrawal late on Monday after his roud-of-32 loss at Eastbourne to Australian John Millman.

The young American had a great debut Wimbledon season in 2021, reaching the quarterfinal before bowing out to Karen Khachanov of Russia. He kicked off this grass-court season in Halle, where he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain the round-of-16.

Sebastian Korda tweeted:

Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon today after my match in Eastbourne. I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can’t go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward. https://t.co/JtWI3pveLx — Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) June 20, 2022

"Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon after my match in Eastbourne (on Monday). I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can't go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward,".