Amid communal attacks, Bangladesh name THIS Hindu player as Captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, his name is…

Despite tensions, Bangladesh appoints a Hindu cricketer as captain for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, signaling faith beyond divisions.

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das as the captain of the team for the T20 World Cup 2026. Having taken over the T20I captaincy in May 2025, Litton will now lead Bangladesh on the global stage. Despite controversies and criticism off the field, the selectors have placed their trust in him.

Litton Das has been given the captaincy of Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup 2026. He replaced Najmul Hossain Shanto and is now the permanent captain of the team in this format. The board hopes his experience will strengthen the team.

Who is Litton Das?

Born in 1994 in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh, Litton Das belongs to a Bengali Hindu family. He made his Test debut against India in 2015 and also made his ODI and T20 International debuts in the same year.

A journey of statistics and memorable innings

Litton Das’s most talked-about innings came in the 2018 Asia Cup final, where he scored a century against India. He also holds the record for the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs, scoring 176 runs against Zimbabwe in 2020. To date, he has scored 3,117 runs in Tests, 2,569 runs in ODIs, and 2,655 runs in T20Is.

Controversy surrounding religious identity

During the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League, Litton Das was trolled for his religious identity. While playing for Dhaka Capitals, he faced offensive comments from the crowd, but Litton maintained his composure and focused on the game.

