As India navigates through the extended lockdown period due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sports fans from across the country are flocking to social media to stay connected and share positivity during these tough times. Also Read - ‘Only You Can Get Sachin Out’: How Wasim Akram Spurred Saqlain Mushtaq to Dismiss Tendulkar in 1999 Chennai Test

In the absence of live sports, the fanatics are reliving good old days, recalling the historic and memorable moments from cricket history. Also Read - Best of Sachin Tendulkar: A Historic Promotion And Taming Pakistan Pace Battery in 2003 WC Clash

From India’s 2011 World Cup glory at home to Brian Lara’s marathon 400 not out in a Test, there’s plenty of to talk about on Twitter. Also Read - T20 World Cup Could be Pushed to 2021 With IPL Taking Its Slot: Brendon McCullum

Revising the 2011 world cup triumph, cricketers and fans on Twitter shared pictures and memories of from the final against Sri Lanka

Check out our pick of the lots

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/qIISLuzS0k — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2020

Sachin – 482 Runs Gambhir – 393 Runs Virendra sehwag – 380 Runs Yuvi – 362 Runs & 15 Wickets & Man Of Series 😍😘 Zaheer Khan – 21 Wickets They are all the main reason for india Win Worldcup 2011 🔥#9YearsOf2011WC pic.twitter.com/WDXLz9dqM5 — @Naniprincefollower (@nanissmb27) April 2, 2020

#OnThisDay in 2015, Our destructive openers, Dwayne Smith & @Bazmccullum played a blistering innings of 62(30) & 46(20) chasing 184 against Mumbai Indians. #Whistlepodu #throwback #yellove pic.twitter.com/7O7eCisnjN — Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 17, 2020

18th April, 2008: @Bazmccullum blazed away to 158*, in the first ever IPL match between KKR and RCB. Exactly 12 years later, we get to #ReLive this match, ball by ball. This will also be in Hindi for the 1st time on TV! Watch it this Saturday, 8 pm onwards on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/46cC3WOgpx — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) April 15, 2020

#Onthisday : 2004

@BrianLara becomes the 1st batsman to score 400 runs in test cricket.

He scored 400* from 582 balls including 43 fours and 4 sixes against England in the 4th test match of the series. #Cricket #westindieslegends #IPL2020 Follow @imAkshaytadvi ✔✔ pic.twitter.com/9MN90gx2jc — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) April 12, 2020

#OnThisDay in 2004, Brian Lara slammed a record-beating 400* against England in St John’s 💥 It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests. An extraordinary knock by an extraordinary cricketer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eDSj9RzxFq — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

1985 winning team of world Champions trophy in Australia. pic.twitter.com/BEbC4sJFt0 — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) April 16, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1995, India won their fourth Asia Cup title 🏆 They restricted Sri Lanka to 230/7 in the final in Sharjah, and chased it down with eight wickets to spare 👏 pic.twitter.com/8HAWZqmcH0 — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2020