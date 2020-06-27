Despite having not played a single cricket match for over a year since India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, former captain MS Dhoni’s stocks have not dipped. If anything, his status among his fans has only grown. On a day when Coronavirus and Locust Attack in the NCR is grabbing the eyeballs on Twitter, #DhoniBirthdayCDP unusually trended on Twitter on Saturday. Also Read - 10,000 Beds, 600 Toilets: All You Need to Know About India's Largest COVID facility in Delhi

With Dhoni’s due to turn 39 on July 7, it was surprising to see him trend twelve days ahead of his birthday, but that is his unmatched popularity in the country where cricket is not just a game, but a religion. It is still not clear why #DhoniBirthdayCDP is trending, but here is how fans are reacting. Also Read - MS Dhoni Does Organic Farming at His Ranchi Farmhouse, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Surreal Stat. MS Dhoni is the only Indian Captain to finish a game with Six across all formats. That too in Winning Cause! Sixer King for a Reason!❤💛#DhoniBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/yio0Nou5Pn — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) June 27, 2020

Dhoni Has the Record Of Most Man Of Series Outside Asia 👑❤️ But But No Overseas Century 🤭#DhoniBirthdayCDP | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5Y0LvEoSXP — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) June 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on the internet where Dhoni can be seen driving a tractor and is doing some organic farming in his Ranchi farmhouse. With no IPL, Dhoni is finding ways to keep himself busy.