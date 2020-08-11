Amid all the speculations of a transfer to Paris-Saint Germain in the mid-season window after Juventus’ Champions League exit, Cristiano Ronaldo – along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children – are off on a vacation. The Juventus striker seemed to be in high spirits in the company of Georgina and his children. Also Read - Raheem Sterling to IPL? Premier League India Endorses Man City Star After Milestone 100 Goals | POST

Regarded as the most popular footballer of the modern era, Ronaldo took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself where he is flaunting his washboard abs. Ronaldo captioned the post, "On board".

Here is an Insta story the footballer shared.

Georgina also took to her Instagram page and shared a picture where she is playing with Ronaldo’s children on their private yacht.

It is believed that Ronaldo’s manager would be speaking to the PSG owners during the end of the Champions League.

Earlier, Juventus lost to Lyon on the basis of away goals despite winning the second leg 2-1 where Ronaldo scored a brace.