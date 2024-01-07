Home

Sports

Amid Maldives Row, Sachin Tendulkar’s Call To Explore Indian Islands

Amid Maldives Row, Sachin Tendulkar’s Call To Explore Indian Islands

Amid calls for 'Boycott Maldives’ trend on social media, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post where he highlighted the Indian islands' Sindhudurg beauty.

Sachin Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid calls for ‘Boycott Maldives’ trend on social media, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post where he highlighted the Indian islands’ Sindhudurg beauty. Tendulkar posted a video where he shared his experience of visiting Sindhudurg on his 50th birthday.

Trending Now

The former Indian captain wrote on X, “250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created #ExploreIndianIslands.”

You may like to read

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

Notably, ‘Boycott Maldives’ started trending on social media after a Maldives minister and some citizens posted anti-India comments on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep. He praised the beauty of Lakshadweep, “Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep.”

However, several Maldvians and ministers of the country targeted PM Modi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.