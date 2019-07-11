MS Dhoni Forever: Amid all the speculations doing the rounds, it is not certain what the man himself is thinking. For that matter, Kohli also does not know what is cooking in the former captain’s mind. The 38-year-old carried the hopes of a billion on his shoulder during his gritty knock against New Zealand in the semi-finals. The time till he was in the middle, the hopes were alive and that is the power of Dhoni. The former World Cup-winning captain seemed utterly disappointed after he was dismissed, thanks to a freak runout. Dhoni has served the nation for 16 years and now talks of his retirement are getting fans all emotional as #DoNotRetireDhoni and #DhoniForever hashtags are trending on Twitter.

Here are 10 images of Dhoni that will give his fans goosebumps.

The Iconic No 7:

The EPIC Heartbreak

Start & Finish:

Last Walk?

Hope Of A Billion:

Picture Says It All:

Captain Dhoni Arrives:

Yesterday climax doesn’t suits u champ.we want climax with holding cup in ur hand ,after few min handing over cup to young ones and standing in corner😘😘😘ur the legend. Ur the cricket god#DhoniForever #donotretiredhoni pic.twitter.com/aZEvHw9wK5 — Papppi (@Papppi6) July 11, 2019

Tears That Tore The Hearts of a Billion

Shot, Worth a Billion

The man who fulfilled dreams of billions, who have given us enough memories to be cherished for life. A great leader, player and human being. Even after 5-3 we had hopes, this is what defines MS Dhoni. Love you always❤️@msdhoni#ThankYouMSD #DhoniForever #bleedblueforever pic.twitter.com/umYkfWu7c6 — Yash Maheshwari (@yashmaheshwari_) July 11, 2019

The Sleeping Beauty

Dhoni sleeping on the ground is going to be a memorable picture. Job done, let’s take a nap and utilize this moment. #INDvSL #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/SJOru5dYQ1 — Mr Shivam Shukla (@MrShivamShukla) August 27, 2017

Talking about Jadeja and Dhoni’s performance, Kohli said, “Jadeja had a really outstanding couple of games and his performance today is a great sign of his skill-set and what he can do for the team. Going out with so much of clarity and turning the whole game around in no time was outstanding.” (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

“MS (Dhoni) had a good partnership with Jadeja, and again it was a game of margins, and he (Dhoni) got run out in the end and it could have been anybody’s game (had not run out),” said Kohli, who made just 1 from 6 balls.