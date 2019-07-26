There seems to be a lot of problem in heaven! India cricket team captain and his deputy are at war, it seems. Not long back, the rumours were doing the rounds that there is existent problems between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While the rumours were doing the rounds, Rohit Sharma has actually unfollowed Anushka on Instagram. Long back, he had unfollowed Virat Kohli and now Anushka, it seems all is not right which is not good for Indian cricket, who have a long season ahead. Anushka to Rohit’s unfollowing by posting a note on her Instagram story which read as, “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.”

However, not long back, a sports journo rubbished the report and said all’s well between them (Rohit & Virat). He said to Deccan Chronicle, “Virat is the captain so the team management will have to give more weightage to his opinion and I think they are very good friends.”

Rohit and Virat are the two top players for the Men in Blue. After, India lost the semi-finals at the World Cup stage, fans started making their demands that Rohit should be made the captain. Rohit is a good captain, he also led the Mumbai Indians to victory in IPL this year. He is no stranger to leading the side. Rohit had a dream World Cup where he slammed five centuries and was the leading run-getter of the tournament.

India will soon be on the road again as they will tour West Indies for a full series which will include Tests, T20Is and ODIs.