Amid Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar Dating Rumours, India Cricketer Spotted With Actress Avneet Kaur – VIRAL PICS

Shubman now getting spotted with Avneet in London has raised unnecessary speculation on social space. There are also speculations that Shubman may be shooting for a music video.

Shubman Gill in London (Image: Instagram)

London: Most of the World Cup-bound Indian cricketers are on a break and some of them are in London. While Rohit Sharma and his family returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, opener Shubman Gill is also in London. The India opener was spotted in London with actress Avneet Kaur. The two had the company of Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma. In the past, there have been rumours of Shubman dating Sara Tendulkar, but nothing is official. Shubman now getting spotted with Avneet in London has raised unnecessary speculation on social space. There are also speculations that Shubman may be shooting for a music video. Here are some of the pictures of Shubman in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Sharma🔛🔝™ (@raghav.sharma.14661)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have named Shubman Gill as captain of the team ahead of IPL 2024 season. Gill, the right-handed opener, takes over from Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians. Captaining Gujarat in IPL 2024 will be Gill’s first assignment as a captain in senior men’s cricket.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” said Gill in a statement issued by the franchise.

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

