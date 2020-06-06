Amid the strange #VirushkaDivorce trend, India skipper Virat Kohli reacted to wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s latest sun-kissed picture on Instagram. Kohli was all hearts as he reacted to Anushka’s gorgeous morning picture. In the picture shared by Anushka, she is wearing a yellow top and well-fitted pants and it looks like she is getting ready for her morning work out. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Get Divorced? Here's How #VirushkaDivorce is Trending Strangely | SEE POSTS

In the picture, she has her mobile beside her for company and looks in high spirits. She captioned the picture as “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.” Also Read - Aaron Finch Dismisses Michael Clarke's Controversial Claim, Says Test Series vs India Was Played in 'Right Spirit'

Kohli kept his response simple as he used emoticons to express his love for his wife and in the process quashed all rumours.

A four-year-old old article that mentions the Anushka and Virat split resurfaced on the internet, which in turn, led to many trending #VirushkaDivorce on social media. However, the article dates to a time before they got married, and hence it is not right to spread the rumour.

After the success of Anushka’s web series ‘Pataal Lok’, some objected to the content it promotes. But a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh took things a step further, asking Kohli to divorce Anushka.