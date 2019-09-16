At a time when the retirement rumours about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is thickening with every passing day, the Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan shared a piece of news that will surely give a sense of relief to the millions of Dhoni fans across the globe. He confirmed that the former Indian captain will lead CSK in next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to a television channel, Srinivasan said, “I can say only one thing. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will only be the captain for the next IPL Chennai Super Kings next season.” Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL. He is also the first captain to have led a team to three IPL titles.

Such has been Dhoni’s dominance in the cash-rich league, that he led the Chennai-based team to their third title right after the team returned after serving two-year suspension due to a spot-fixing scandal. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain even led the Yellow Army to the final of IPL 20219 before losing it by a run to Mumbai Indians.

Currently, Dhoni is on a two-month sabbatical and is yet to represent the national team after the World Cup concluded in July. Speculations of his retirement are growing wild as each day crosses. Last week, the anticipation for Dhoni’s retirement sky-rocketed after Indian captain Virat Kohli twitted a picture of him playing with Dhoni during a match against Australia in the ICC World T20 2016.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Dhoni is known for his fitness and sharp running between the wickets and that is exactly what Kohli meant when he said the wicketkeeper had made him run like a fitness test. But people decoded his words in a different manner and took it as Kohli’s farewell message to his former captain. Later, Kohli came out in the open and cleared the air that it was not a farewell post and that Dhoni was not retiring.

Dhoni is widely regarded as India’s most successful captain. Though Kohli is expected to become India’s highest ODI and Test-winning captain, he is yet to lead the team to victory in any ICC tournament. Dhoni, having won all the ICC tournament that a captain can win, shall forever remain the greatest Indian captain on this regard unless some breaks and betters his record.