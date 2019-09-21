Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019: WBC 2019 Final Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch Panghal vs Zoirov TV Broadcast, Online Streaming Youtube, IST, Match Preview:

Eyes would be on Amit Panghal as he locks horn with Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan to create history. Young Panghal has the chance to do what Vijender Singh, Gaurav Bhiduri could not by reaching the finals of the World Boxing Championship being held in Russia. He could become the first-ever Indian boxer to win the World Boxing Championships. The Rio Olympics gold-medallist Zoirov will be no pushover. He will walk into the match as the outright favourite. Panghal upped his category from 48 Kg to 52 Kg and has lived up to the expectation. All eyes would be on Panghal to see if he can overcome the finale hurdle.

Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019: When and where to watch

Where is the Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match being played?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match will be played at Yekaterinburg, Russia.

When is the Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match being played?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match will be played on September 21.

What time does the Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match start?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

On which TV channels will the Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match be aired?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match will not be aired.

How can I watch the Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match online in India?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championship Final 2019 match will be live-streamed online on the AIBA Boxing Youtube channel.