New Delhi: The Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics will be a jam-packed day for the Indian athletes. After Lovlina Borgohain secured the second medal for India after winning her quarter-final clash against N.C Chen by 4-1, there will be new expectations from the Boxing team. As the Assam Boxer has assured India’s third medal in Boxing in the Olympics after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, this will give a lot of confidence to Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani as both of them will look to advance to the next stages in their respective categories.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights Day 8: Lovlina Boroghain, PV Sindhu & Men's Hockey Team Shine on Fantastic Friday

Amit Panghal will face Yuberjen Martínez in the Men’s Round of 16 in the Flyweight category. On the other hand, Pooja Rani will take on Li Qian of China in the middleweight quarterfinal after winning her Round of 16 match against Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib convincingly by 5-0. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: I Want to go For The Gold: Lovlina Borgohain After Assuring India's Second Medal

What time will the Amit Panghal vs Y. Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martínez Tokyo Olympics, Round of 16 Flyweight match will be played on 31st July, Saturday. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST (Tentative timing). Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi in Straight Sets, Seals Semi-Final Berth

Where will Amit Panghal vs Y. Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martínez Tokyo Olympics, Round of 16 Flyweight match will be played at Kokugikan Arena.

Which TV channel will telecast the Amit Panghal vs Y. Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martínez Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

Live Streaming Pooja Rani vs Li Qian

What time will the Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics, Quarterfinal middleweight match will be played on 31st July, Saturday. The match will begin at 3:36 PM IST (Tentative timing).

Where will Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics, Quarterfinal middleweight match will be played at Kokugikan Arena.

Which TV channel will telecast the Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.