New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there is no harm if the Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to visit BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s residence during his two-day visit to West Bengal.Also Read - East Bengal FC to Tie Up With Manchester United, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Play Big Role- Report

“If Home Minister goes to Saurav’s house, what is the harm in it? I will tell Sourav to feed him mishti doi,” Mamata said. Also Read - BCCI Bans Boria Majumdar For 2 Years For Intimidating Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

Shah is expected to visit Ganguly’s house after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial on Friday at 6 pm, although there is no official mention of Shah meeting Ganguly in his itinerary during his visit to Kolkata. Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly is a trained Odissi dancer and will be performing in the programme. Also Read - WB Police Excise Constable Interview Date Announced, Admit Cards To Be Out On This Date

“The Home Minister is scheduled to attend a cultural programme at the Victoria Memorial on Friday evening. From there he might go to Ganguly’s residence in Behala and is likely to have dinner there. He might be accompanied by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari,” a top state BJP leader told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The programme ‘Mukti-matrika” (Freedom as Mother), is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Dona along with her troupe, Diksha Manjari will be seen performing in the event.

Ganguly was expected to join BJP ahead of the 2021 elections but later decided against it, according to several media reports.

“When Shah was in Kolkata before the 2021 Assembly elections, he had expressed his desire to meet Ganguly. However, that did not happen as Ganguly was hospitalised then,” the BJP leader further said.