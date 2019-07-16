Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the list of people criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the “boundary rule” which helped England win their first men’s World Cup. On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England’s innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord’s. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions. Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and said in Hindi: “You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.”

T 3227 – आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,

आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 …

कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC – जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrules😂😂🤣🤣

प्रणाम गुरुदेव

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019



Earlier, actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport’s governing body and tweeted: Instead of changing MS Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super overrules.”

Earlier, many former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh and others criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead believes the possibility of sharing the World Cup is something that “should be considered” by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Black Caps lost to England in the finals of the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s.

Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019



Asked during a media interaction at the team hotel whether he would have preferred New Zealand being declared joint winners, Stead was open to the suggestion.

“Perhaps when you play over a seven-week period and can’t be separated on the final day, that is something should be considered as well,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying. “But again that’s one consideration over a whole lot of things that went on over the World Cup. Everything will be reviewed, and I think that it’s a good time to do it now. But probably just let the dust settle for a while.”