Amitabh Bachchan has praised skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal winning performance at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Bachchan revealed that Angad is the grandson of his classmate Sukhapal Singh Bajwa with whom the legendary actor attended the Sherwood College in Nainital.

The duo belongs to the class of 1958.

“T 3556 – Dearest class mate Baj, Sukhpal Singh Bajwa, from Sherwood College , Nainital, class of 1958 .. his Son Angad excels in skeet shooting .. World Champions and qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympiad .. so proud Baj, and such glory for INDIA ..🙏👏👏👏👏👏” Bachchan Tweeted on Friday.

On November 10, Angad and Mairaj Ahmad Khan added to India’s historic Olympic quota haul with a sensational 1-2 finish in the men’s skeet event at the Asian Championship.

Angad won the Asian shooting Championships in Skeet with a Gold Medal – 2 years in a row.

2018 – Gold Medal with a World Record

With Bajwa and Mairaj’s medal hauls, India secured an unprecedented 15 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the gold-medal match, there was a shoot-off which Bajwa won 6-5 against his compatriot after both were tied on 56. This is India’s best-ever Olympic quota haul, easily surpassing the 12 at the 2016 Rio Games and 11 in London in 2012.

Angad, whose father runs a hospitality business in Canada, represented the country at the national and international events before switching allegiance to India three years ago.