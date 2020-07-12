Amitabh Bachchan is easily the biggest superstar of Bollywood and it was no surprise that when he shared the piece of news on Saturday evening of having contracted the coronavirus, people from all walks of life wished and prayed for his speedy recovery. Not just Bollywood, even cricketers came together in hopes that the legendary actor recovers quickly. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, Is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread? Here's The Complete Truth

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news from his official Twitter handle. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Here are the cricketers who took to Twitter and hoped for his quick recovery:

Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Sir 🕉🙏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 https://t.co/zzlUfmXJ63 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery, Bachchan saab. Get well soon. Inshaallah https://t.co/NmrhoRPrbW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2020

Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too…get well soon, sir. Tough night this one…Big B and Chetan Ji. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/39yqi3Mb0b — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 11, 2020

The veteran actor was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ where he starred alongside the very talented Ayushman Khurana. He had a lot of projects in the pipeline like Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. He was also slated to make a comeback to the small screen with the iconic Kaun Banega Crorepati.