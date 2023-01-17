Home

Sports

Amol Mazumder Takes His Hat Off After Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates Yet Another Century In Moosewala’s Style | Watch Viral Video

Amol Mazumder Takes His Hat Off After Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates Yet Another Century In Moosewala’s Style | Watch Viral Video

Mumbai had lost four early wickets for 66 runs, but after that Sarfaraz put the team in a better position by scoring a century.

Amol Mazumder Takes His Hat Off After Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates Yet Another Century In Moosewala's Style | Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan smashed another century against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. After winning the toss, Delhi captain Himmat Singh opted to field against Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai.

With his team in a spot of bother, having lost four wickets for 66 runs, Sarfaraz once again came to the party to bail his team out of troubled waters. Khan celebrated his century in his trademark Siddhu Moose Wala-style as Mumbai coach Amol Majumdar took his hat off to hail his performance.

Prithvi Shaw, who made a comeback in the Indian team, was out after scoring 40 runs off 35 balls, while skipper Ajinkya Rahane just scored two runs. Sarfaraz scored 125 runs off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and four sixes. Sarfaraz had recently scored an unbeaten 165 against Tamil Nadu, followed by yet another unbeaten 126 against Hyderabad.

The 25-year-old has a first-class average of 80.47, which puts him second among batters with at least 50 innings only after Don Bradman.

Delhi vs Mumbai Playing XIs

Delhi: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Vaibhav Rawal, Anuj Rawat(w), Himmat Singh(c), Vaibhav Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Pranshu Vijayran, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra, Yogesh Sharma

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Pawar(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias