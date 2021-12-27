AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20 League

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AMR vs BOB at Al Amerat Cricket Ground: In match no.15 of Fancode Oman D20 league on magnificent Monday, Bousher Busters will take on Amerat Royals at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The Oman D20 AMR vs BOB match will start at 5:30 PM IST – December 27. Amerat Royals tasted their first victory in this competition against Darsait Titans, by defending a total of 176 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

On the other hand, Bousher Busters got a good start to their tournament campaign, as they beat Darsait Titans in the opening match by 6 wickets. However, they failed to continue the momentum and lost the next match against Ghubrah Giants by 5 wickets. They are currently placed at the 6th spot on the Oman D20 league points table with a win from two matches. Here is the Oman D20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction, AMR vs BOB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AMR vs BOB Probable XIs Oman D20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Oman D20.

TOSS: The Oman D20 toss between Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters will take place at 5 PM IST – December 27.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

AMR vs BOB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pratik Athavale

Batsmen – Rafiullah M (C), Karan Soanvale, Hammad Irfaq

All-rounders – Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood (VC), Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel

Bowlers – Bilal-Khan, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali

AMR vs BOB Probable Playing XIs

Amerat Royals: Twinkal Bhandari (C/wk), Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah M, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Viren Patel, Vinayak Shukla.

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf (wk), Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi (C), Asif Khan, Mehedi Hasan, Shahbaz Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOB Dream11 Team/ AMR Dream11 Team/ Bousher Busters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Amerat Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Oman D20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.