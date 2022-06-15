Delhi: It was a week to remember for IPL as the cash-rich league became even more richer after the three-day Media Rights auction. The auction fetched Rs 48,390 crore for a period of five years. While the auction raked up staggering numbers, social media was flooded with reactions, memes and GIFs. But it seems diary-brand Amul has stolen the show with their viral topical meme.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on IPL's Future After Media Rights Success

Referring to the huge amount that was raked up at the auction, the topical says, "Incredibly Profitable League!" And in the picture, there is the 'Amul girl' wearing a jersey beside the IPL trophy which says 'Auction Packed'.

Here is Amul's topical meme:

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) made a record in IPL Media Rights as it sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion) for the 2023-27 period. It means the Rights holder will have to pay 118.02 crores per match for the next five-year cycle.

Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Viacom18 picked up Packages B and C and will pay the board Rs 23,758 crore. Viacom18 and Times shared Package D world rights for TV and digital for Rs 1,057 crore.

With this, the Indian Premier League (IPL) now become the second most valued sporting league in the world, surpassing English Premier League (EPL) and National Basketball Association (NBA).