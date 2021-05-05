Iconic dairy manufacturers, Amul, has time and again impressed its buyers. Amul also has a massive social media presence. The dairy brand is well-renowned for its creative memes. Following the news of the IPL postponement, Amul came up with a creative meme, which is now going viral. Like always, their creativity is being wowed by fans who are reacting on the Twitter post. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 920 Deaths, Highest in 24 Hours; Over 57K New Infections

The post has a picture that features, presumably, overseas players with their bags packed – ready to leave the country. The picture has a caption in it, which read, "Indian Postponed League." All the three players in the picture seem to be from different franchises. The one in the middle wearing the yellow T-shirt looks to be representative of a CSK player. Then the one who has IPL written on his purple jersey is a KKR player.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India was left without any option after the bio-bubble was breached. The BCCI officially postponed the cash-rich league on Tuesday. Reports suggest that the apex cricketing body in India will now look for a window during September to complete the remaining 31 matches.

Meanwhile, the English players have reached the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The Australian players who were a part of the IPL will head to the Maldives and then try to make it to Australia – who have put a travel ban on people coming from India – due to the Covid surge in the sub-continent nation.

Also, the New Zealand cricketers involved in the now-suspended IPL, including captain Kane Williamson, are likely to remain in India at least till May 10 before flying to England for national duty, their players’ union chief said on Wednesday.