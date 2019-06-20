ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Amul is known to come up with creative and witty memes. The dairy product’s latest ad after Virat Kohli-led Team India beat Pakistan is pure gold. Pakistan has received flak from all quarters after their 89-run loss via (DLS) and this will just rub salt into the wound, even further. In the ad, you can see the name of the venue has been tweaked a little. Instead of Manchester, they use ‘Matchester’. Also, in the picture, the Indian is batting, while Pakistan is fielding. The Indian batsman sporting the blue is pulling the ball, as the Pakistani wicketkeeper keeps watching in a gaze. “ # Amul Topical: India convincingly beat Pakistan in # CWC2019!”

Amul is master in creating master piece — Naveen Jha (@NaveenForChange) June 19, 2019

There was a #yawning gap between the two teams😂😂. Congratulations for capturing the moment. — Indrajeet Sengupta (@indrajeet9) June 19, 2019

The way they are presenting 😘😘 — Kishore kumar (@iamkishore560) June 19, 2019

Nice Imagination. #Amul that match’s hero batsman was right handed not lefty. #CWC2019 — DINESH PATEL (@idineshdp) June 19, 2019

There was a yawning gap between the performance of the 2 teams….but …but Boyz played well Inshallah — rajiv sharma (@jollywell) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, India still remains unbeaten in the tournament after four matches. The Men in Blue are placed at the fourth spot in the points table and look promising to make the semis. India will lock horns with Afghanistan on June 22 at Southampton. It is expected to be a one-sided contest, given the quality India possess.