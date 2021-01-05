Dream11 Team Prediction

AMY-W vs KNI-W Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports at Bengaluru 9:45 AM IST January 6 Wednesday: Also Read - HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Herons Sports vs Kini RR Sports at Bengaluru 9:45 AM IST January 5 Tuesday

The fifth match will be played between Ameya Sports and Kini RR Sports on Wednesday at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

The Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021 will see four teams compete in the tournament which starts from January 4-12 and is organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. Big names like Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy will be in action. The India players were last seen in the Women’s T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

TOSS: The fifth match toss between Ameya Sports and Kini RR Sports will take place at 9:15 AM (IST) – January 6, Tuesday.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

AMY-W vs KNI-W My Dream11 Team

Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Shishira Gowda, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, Akanksha Kohli

Probable Playing XI

Ameya Sports: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Kini RR Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMY-W Dream11 Team/ KNI-W Dream11 Team/ Ameya Sports Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kini RR Sports Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Match 5/ Online Cricket Tips and more.