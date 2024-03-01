Home

Sports

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ishan Kishan, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma Arrive In Jamnagar – WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ishan Kishan, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma Arrive In Jamnagar – WATCH

The three-day-long lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant is being held at a residential township, close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive at Jamnagar on Friday. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Despite the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is still 20-odd days away, the cricketing world comes together for a reunion at the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. While Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan has already reached the venue, legendary figures Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were all spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport on Friday. Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya, and Nicolas Pooran were the other cricketers spotted making their way to the big fat wedding of the year.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/LG9ZoY0lfR — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

You may like to read

Notably, the Ambanis are the owners of Mumbai Indians, five-time winners of Indian Premier League. While Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Radhika is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant serves as a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd among some other group firms.

The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL’s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.