Ananya Bangar to play community cricket in Australia? Here’s what we know

At the moment, Ananya is recovering from the gender affirming surgery and she is currently looking for a club to play for in Australia

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File photo of Ananya Bangar. (Credits: Ananya Bangar/Instagram)

Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Ananya Bangar, who shocked every Indian cricket fan after undergoing a gender-affirming surgery a couple of years ago, has been cleared to feature in female community cricket matches by the Australian cricket board on Tuesday. If all goes well, Ananya can even take part in the Women’s Big Bash league.

This is a massive development for Ananya Bangar, who once feared if she would be able to play professionally ever again or not. And now, Cricket Australia has opened the path to let her pursue the passion she is so dedicated about. All that she needs to do is clear a medial test.

Cricket Australia has mailed Ananya Bangar about a blood test upon her arrival on Australian soil. The assessment will confirm if Bangar’s serum testosterone concentration is below 10 nmol/” or not with a few more eligibility requirements needed to be fulfilled.

“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements,” Cricket Australia wrote. The mail was accessed by the Indian Express.

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The Australian board further confirmed that Ananya Bangar will be allowed to participate in Premier Cricket competitions across any state or territory of Australia. “Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” the mail added.

In an exclusive chat with the Indian Express, Ananya Bangar appreciated Cricket Australia’s progressive and inclusive policies which could even allow her to play WBBL. Ananya had to submit blood and testosterone reports along with the Manchester University report which was published a year ago.

“I genuinely couldn’t believe that I’ll be able to play ever again. Because of Cricket Australia and its progressive and inclusive policies, which focus on fairness and inclusion in women’s sport for trans women, this is a huge milestone, not just for me, but for other athletes like me who want to try, but aren’t because they have to either choose the sport or choose transition,” Ananya Bangar said.

At the moment, Ananya is recovering from the gender affirming surgery and she is currently looking for a club to play for in Australia.