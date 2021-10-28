New Delhi: Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Thursday said that he and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, became parents to two baby boys. Karthik took to social media and wrote, “And just like that 3 became 5.” Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2015.Also Read - Highlights SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2021: Makram Fifty Helps South Africa Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets

Pallikal is one of the most prominent squash players in the country. She made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings.

And just like that 3 became 5 🤍

Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys 👶 Kabir Pallikal Karthik

Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rc2XqHvPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 28, 2021

Dipila Pallikal also posted the photos of herself, Karthik and their baby boys on social media. “Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys,” he added.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal also revealed the names of their baby boys — Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer put out a congratulatory tweet saying, “Like a true batsman DK converted one into two. Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones.”