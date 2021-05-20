AND vs BRU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Belgium Pro League

RSC Anderlecht vs Club Brugge KV Dream11 Team Prediction Belgium Pro League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match AND vs BRU at Lotto Park: In another exciting battle of Belgium Pro League, Club Brugge KV will square off against RSC Anderlecht in the upcoming match of Belgium Pro League on Thursday late night at the Lotto Park. The Belgium Pro League AND vs BRU match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST. RSC Anderlecht have not been at their best in the ongoing stages of the competition having failed to register a single win in the ongoing group stage matches. With four matches played, the hosts have played out three draws while losing one game so far. Club Brugge, on the other hand, managed to end their winless run by recording a narrow 2-1 win over Royal Antwerp in their previous outing. Sitting on top of Group A standings, the visitors have recoding one win while playing out two draws and losing one game. They will be eager to continue on their winning run and aim to record their second win of the Group A match.

Kick-Off Time: The Belgium Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Al Shabab will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lotto Park.

AND vs BRU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Mignolet

Defenders – E. Sobol, M. Miazga, B. Mechlele, M. Murillo

Midfielders –R. Vormer, M. Ashimeru, C. Sandra

Strikers –B. Dost, L. Nmecha, N. Lang

AND vs BRU Predicted XIs

RSC Anderlecht: B Verbruggen, M Murillo, M Miazga, K Sardella, B Mykhaylichenko, A S Lokonga, J Cullen, M Ashimeru, Y Verschaeren, A A El Hadj, and L Nmecha.

Club Brugge: S Mignolet, C Mata, O Kossounou, B Mechele, E Sobol, R Vormer, E Alvarez, M Rits, C De Ketelaere, B Dost, and N Lang.

AND vs BRU SQUADS

RSC Anderlecht (AND): L. Nmecha, Y. Verschaeren, M. Murillo, A. El Hadj, A. Lokonga, F. Amuzu, P. Mukairu, A. Trebel, M. Miazga, B. Mykhaylichenko, M. Ashimeru, J. Bruun Larsen, A. Diaby, M. Dauda, T. Wellenreuther, H. Delcroix, J. Cullen, K. Sardella, H. Van Crombrugge, E. Cobbaut, B. Verbruggen, M. Kana, L. Lissens, K. Arnstad, M. Stroeykens.

Club Brugge KV (BRU): N. Lang, H. Vanaken, B. Dost, R. Vormer, C. De Ketelaere, Y. Badji, D. Okereke, B. Mechele, M. Rits, E. Sobol, Clinton Mata, O. Kossounou, É. Balanta, I. Van der Brempt, D. Pérez, S. Mignolet, F. Ricca, S. Denswil, T. Chong, M. Mitrović, E. Horvath, T. Van den Keybus, N. Dirar.

