AND vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Andhra vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AND vs DEL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan-led Delhi will be aiming for their second straight win when they take on Andhra on Wednesday. Delhi started their tournament crushing Mumbai by 76 runs. However, Andhra started their campaign with a six-wicket defeat to Haryana.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

AND vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Nitish Rana (captain), Ambati Rayudu (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Srikar Bharat, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen

AND vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ambati Rayudu (captain), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh

AND vs DEL Full Squads

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma

Andhra: Ambati Rayudu (captain), Srikar Bharat (wk), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

