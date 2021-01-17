AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AND vs KER at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: In another Elite Group E T20 match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Andhra Pradesh will take on Kerala at the Bandra Kurla Complex on Sunday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy AND vs KER match will start at 12 PM IST – January 17. Andhra have lost four matches in a row and are arriving in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the back of a defeat against Puducherry in their last game, when they were beaten by six wickets. Kerala, meanwhile, are on a four-match win streak in the T20 competition and will start as the favourites. They beat Delhi and Mumbai, two of the strongest teams in the tournament, by six and eight wickets respectively.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 17.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

AND vs KER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Srikar Bharat, Sanju Samson (C)

Batters – Mohammed Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu (VC), Ashwin Hebbar

All-Rounders – Jalaj Saxena, Harishankar Reddy

Bowlers – KM Asif, S Sreesanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen

AND vs KER Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat (wk), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail.

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun.

AND vs KER Squads

Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat (wk), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Vamshi Krishna, Naren Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Lalith Mohan, S Ashish, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK.

