AND vs PUD Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Andhra Pradesh vs Puducherry Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AND vs PUD at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In another match of Elite Group E T20 match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Friday, Puducherry will take on Andhra Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy AND vs PUD match will start at 7 PM IST – January 15. With two consecutive defeats so far in the tournament, Andhra are in a spot of bother right now. They lost against Haryana in their first match, while they were no match against the mighty Delhi side in their second game. On the other hand, Puducherry have suffered defeats against Kerala and Haryana. This game is crucial for both teams, as it provides them with an opportunity to get some much-needed points under their belt. Also Read - GOA vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group D Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Goa vs Saurashtra at Holkar Cricket Stadium at 7 PM IST January 15 Friday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 15. Also Read - SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 15 Friday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground 1.45 PM IST January 15 Friday

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

AND vs PUD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sheldon Jackson, Srikar Bharat

Batters – Ashwin Hebbar (VC), Ambati Rayudu (C), Ricky Bhui, D Rohit

All-Rounders – Ashith Sanganakal, Harishankar Reddy

Bowlers – Pankaj Singh, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth

AND vs PUD Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Pradesh: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ambati Rayudu (C), KV Sasikanth, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Puducherry: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi.

AND vs PUD Squads

Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat (WK), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail and Nitish Reddy.

Puducherry: Damodaren Rohit (C), Fabid Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Subramanian Anand, S Karthik (WK), Raghu Sharma, Iqlas Naha, A Aravinddaraj, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu and J Manikandan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PUD Dream11 Team/ AND Dream11 Team/ Puducherry Dream11 Player List/ Andhra Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.