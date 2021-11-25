New Delhi: CAB Andhra Pradesh will be contesting in the 4th IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National Blind Cricket Tournament Final for the fourth consecutive time against CAB Karnataka. Karnataka on the other hand will be featuring in the their second final that will be held at Sri Arun Jaitley Stadium on 25th November.Also Read - Karnataka on High Alert After Norovirus Outbreak in Kerala

CAB Andhra Pradesh has won all its five league matches and remained at the top of the chart. CAB Karnataka has won consistently 4 out of the 5 league matches and stayed ahead of the game.

In the semi-final match played between CAB Haryana vs CAB Andhra Pradesh at Siri Fort Sports Complex New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh (181/4, 17.4 Ov.) beat Haryana (180/3, 20 Ov.) by 6 wickets. Ajay Reddy top scored with 63 Runs or 37 balls was declared the man of the match for Andhra.

In the semi-final match played between CAB Karnataka vs CAB Odisha at Saket Sports Complex New Delhi, Karnataka (172/2, 16.5 Ov.) beat Odisha (171/6, 20 Ov.) by 8 wickets. Prakash Jayaramaiahwho scored 100 Runs on 64 balls with 16 boundaries and an astounding 156.25 SR stood out as the Man of the Match for Karnataka.

The Cricket tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. India currently holds the Blind Cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018. This tournament will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International Championships. Overall, 56 probable players will be shortlisted. 17 players will be finalised for the world cup squad and will represent India in T20 World Cup.

The T20 National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 that kick-started on 17th November has had 28 State Teams competing for the 4th IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy. Out of which Four State Teams that cleared the knockout rounds of the tournament to qualify for semi-finals were Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Orissa and Haryana. They played the semi-final matches today at Saket and Siri Fort Sports Complexes, New Delhi

384 visually impaired players converged on 6 Grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi to play an overall of 67 T20 matches between 16th – 25th November 202. India currently holds the Blind cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018.