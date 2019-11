Dream11 Prediction

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips AND vs KAR Round 3, Group A Match at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1.00 PM IST:

Eyeing to top Group A, second and third-placed Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will lock horns against each other on Monday in Vizag. Andhra won their tournament opener while Karnataka has registered a single victory from their two matches. Both Andhra and Karnataka are currently tied with four points each. Both the sides have promising cricketers like Hanuma Vihari and Rohan Kadam.

TOSS – The toss between Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1.00 PM IST.

Venue: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Luvnith Sisodia

Batsmen – Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam (C), Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar

All-rounders – Krishnappa Gowtham, Hanuma Vihari (VC), Naren Reddy

Bowlers – Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, KV Sasikanth

Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Pradesh

Hanuma Vihari (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Naren Reddy, Bandaru Ayyappa, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dasari Swaroop, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy.

Karnataka

Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, Prateek Jain.

SQUADS

Andhra Pradesh

Hanuma Vihari (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Naren Reddy, Bandaru Ayyappa, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dasari Swaroop, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Pranith Manyala, Yarra Prithviraj, Manish Golamaru, SK Ismail

Karnataka

Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal

