After a positive start, Andhra got back to square one with the recent defeat against Karnataka by 5 wickets. Baroda has ascended in the point table after winning the second match of the tournament against Uttarakhand by 33 runs. In the previous meeting between the two teams, Baroda took the game. Let’s see if Andhra can manage to brake Baroda’s winning trail and even the account against Baroda in this match or not.

TOSS – The toss between Andhra vs Baroda will take place at 8:30 AM IST on November 12

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Probable Playing XIs

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Girinath Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui (captain), Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prasanth Kumar, Naren Reddy, Bandaru Ayyappa, KV Sasikanth/SK Ismail

Baroda: Rishi Arothe, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Swapnil Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar (captain and wicketkeeper), Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Abhijit Karambelkar/Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth

SQUADS:

Andhra Squad: Hanuma Vihari (c), Bandaru Ayyappa, Prasanth Kumar, Dasari Swaroop, Srikar Bharat, Naren Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ashwin Hebbar, Kranthi Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Pranith Manyala, Yarra Prithviraj, Manish Golamaru, SK Ismail

Baroda Squad: Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar (c), Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Rishi Arothe, Deepak Hooda, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Abhijit Karambelkar, Swapnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Viraj Bhosale, Parth Kohli

