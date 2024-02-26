Andra Ranji Cricket Team Backs Hanuma Vihari Amid Ongoing Captaincy Controversy | See VIRAL Post

Home

Vihari said he was asked to resign from captaincy following Andhra's first game of the season against Bengal after he shouted at the 17th player in the team, who was a politician's son.

New Delhi: Andra Ranji cricket team backed Hanuma Vihari after being made to leave captaincy of the team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Vihari’s revelation comes after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh by five runs in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.

Now Vihari shared a post on his social media where the whole team is backing him and asking the cricket team to appoint him captain once again. Here is the post.

The whole team knows! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5dFkmjGN9 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024

“This is about the ongoing issue about HANUMA VIHARI. A complaint has been issued by a fellow teammate in the Ranji squad that vihari has used foul language and has approached him aggressively, but the truth is he has not approached him aggressively and this sort of language has been a very common thing in our team atmosphere and it is always in getting the best out of the team, and it has been used since long ages in team dressing rooms. Unfortunately one of the team member took it personally” said social media post

“We all the team players including the support staff have been witness to it, and we want vihari to continue as our captain. Since we have no issues with him and he always bought best out of us and as you can see the team has done very well and united in his leadership and also qualified more than 7 times under his leadership. Sir this Ranji season means a lot us as players and we have prepared so well and also started the tournament with a win against Bengal. As Andhra Ranji team players we want vihari to lead our side” added social media post.

The 17th player in question, wicketkeeper-batter KN Prudhviraj, who’s yet to play a first-class match, wrote in response on Instagram, “Hello everyone, I am that guy you are searching in that comment box. Whatever you guys heard is absolute false, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much bigger than anything.

“Personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any platform. Everyone in the team knows what has happened that day. This is the most you can do. Play this sympathy games, however you want,” he wrote.

