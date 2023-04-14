Home

Sports

Andre Russell INJURED? KKR Star Walks Out at Eden Gardens in Kolkata After Cramping up vs SRH During IPL 2023 Match

Andre Russell INJURED? KKR Star Walks Out at Eden Gardens in Kolkata After Cramping up vs SRH During IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: He did not look comfortable as captain Nitish Rana came in and had a word with him just to enquire his status.

Andre Russell Injured? (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Kolkata: In what would come as a massive setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, star all-rounder Andre Russell has walked off the field on Friday at the Eden Gardens during the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad after cramping up. While turning back to go to his run-up for the final ball of the over, Russell squatted down on his knees in agony. He did not look comfortable as captain Nitish Rana came in and had a word with him just to enquire about his status. Soon after the conversation, he walked off the ground in the eighth over of the game.

There is no official word on his status. Russell picked up two crucial wickets in his first over of the game itself. He picked up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi. It would be interesting to see if he comes out to bat or not. It certainly does not seem like he will come back to bowl his remaining two overs.

You may like to read

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Earlier in the day, Kolkata won the toss and opted to field. the Hyderabad side got off to a flier, thanks to Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. But, thanks to that one over from Russell, he pulled things back. At the time of filing the copy, Hyderabad were 100 for two in 11 overs. Brook and Aiden Markram are in the middle and looking dangerous.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.