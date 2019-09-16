So, it is Baby Russell on the cards! West Indies cricketer Andre Russell took to Instagram to share the piece of news with his fans about the arrival of the new member in the household. Russell shared a picture and a video on Instagram where he announced that Jassym Lora, his girlfriend, is pregnant. Russell announced the news in a unique manner where there was a gathering of his close ones. He was holding a bat and Jassym Lora had a big cricket ball in her hand. Russell asked her lovingly to bowl, but she looked confused. Then Russell showed her how to do it. She bowled an underarm ball and once Russell connected, colours started blowing out. It looked unique and the people present there were taken by surprise.

“So it’s #GIRL😁😁😁 another blessing in my life it didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing CPL, Andre Russell suffered an injury and had to leave the ground to get medical assistance. It happened when Russell mistimed a pull shot while encountering St Lucia Zouks paceman Hardus Viljoen. The ball raced through and hit him near his right ear.

“Under the doctor’s advice he has headed back to the team hotel with his wife and a member of the Tallawahs medical team to rest and recover,” the CPL said.