West Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Andre Russell took to Instagram late on Thursday to welcome the birth of his daughter, Amaiah S Russell, with his wife Jassym Lora Russell. This child is the first for the couple who married three years ago.

Russell posted a photo of him holding the hand of the baby.

“Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thanks god for my strong Queen @jassymloraro #daddysbabygirl,” Russell wrote.

The post so fat has received nearly 180,000 likes and over 2000 comments with former and current teammates namely, Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen whishing the power-hitter on the photo-blogging platform.\

Earlier, The 31-year-old Russell had announced the news and the gender of the baby during a celebration on his Instagram page in September last year in style.

In a video posted on Instagram, Lora threw an underarm big white ball to her husband with a bat in hand and when contact was made the ball exploded into pink smoke.

“So it’s girl, another blessing in my life it didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby,” wrote Russell.