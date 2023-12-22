Home

Andre Russell Vows To Look ‘Like A UFC Fighter’ For T20 World Cup 2024

Andre Russell returned to the West Indies T20I side after a gap of two years during the five-match series against England at home. West Indies won 3-2.

Andre Russell was West Indies' highest wicket-taker against England in T20I series. (Image: X)

New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder promised to return at the T20 World Cup 2024 ‘looking like a WFC Fighter’ next June. The hard-hitting Russell returned to the national team after a gap of two years during West Indies’ T20I series win over England at home recently. Before the England series, Russell last represented West Indies in the 2021 T20 World Cup that was held in the United Arab Emirates. West Indies and USA will host the T20 World Cup next year.

“It means a lot, to be honest, getting the call-up to come back and to join the West Indies team,” Russell was quoted as saying to TNT Sports. “I’ve been working for the last two years, waiting on a call-up. I’m just excited to be back and have a win.”

“I’ll be in better shape (for T20 World Cup 2024), to be honest: I’ll be looking like a UFC fighter. This series win means so much. It (makes me) want to push myself to the limit.” While Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes had earlier stated they have ‘moved on’ from Russell, head coach Daren Sammy played a big role in the all-rounder’s return.

“The coach has been backing me a lot. I’m so happy. I feel like I’ve won a big, big championship with just a series win, that’s how much it means to me,” Russell added. Russell was also West Indies’ highest wicket-taker in the T20I series, as he bowled largely at death. In five matches, Russell took seven wickets.

The right-hander will next be seen in International League T20 and Indian Premier League next year. “I have a lot of cricket to play and that’s good. When you’re playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you’re not just sat at home waiting for the World Cup. We are definitely going to give some teams a good, good run for their money in the World Cup,” he said.

