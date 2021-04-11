From going all white to all bald, Andre Russell is experimental when it comes to his hair. Just ahead of KKR’s season opener against SRH, the middle-order dasher gave fans a glimpse of his new look and has created news. Russell has gone all blonde and this is not the first time he has done it. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Hails Prithvi Shaw For His Brilliant Show During IPL 2021 Game Between CSK-DC in Wankhede

The last time he coloured his hair blonde, he smashed a mind-numbing 19-ball 49 in 2019 against the same opposition. Will history repeat itself? Whatever it be, it will certainly remind SRH of 2019. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

Russell like always would be a force to reckon with. His form would be the key for KKR. Another problem with DreRuss is that he is injury-prone. KKR would dearly hope he remains fit all throughout the season.

KKR possible XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/ Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy